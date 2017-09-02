 Top
    Forecasts Bureau: Hot weather will continue in Azerbaijan

    The weather will be mostly dry in Azerbaijan till September 5© Report

    Baku. 2 September. REPORT.AZ/ "No significant changes are expected in the weather in Azerbaijan in the coming days".

    Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources.

    It was reported that until September 5, the weather will be mainly rainless in the country: "The west wind will blow and intensify in some places. The temperature will be 32-37 degrees in low-lying areas and 23-28 degrees in mountainous regions.

    The weather will be mainly dry in Baku and Absheron peninsula. Intermittent north-west wind will blow.

    The temperature will be 23-25 C at night and 29-34 C in the daytime in Absheron peninsula.

