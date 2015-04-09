Ecologists warn of cold weather in Azerbaijan

Baku. 9 April. REPORT.AZ/ Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources issued a warning about changing weather conditions. Report was told in the Ministry, after few sunny days, from April 10 to 13 are expected unstable weather conditions, variable rainfall in the country, and in mountainous areas a chance of snow.

It also forecasted times growing northwest wind. In comparison with the previous days the temperature to drop by 5-8 degrees. There is a possibility of rising water levels in rivers.