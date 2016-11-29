Ecologists predict rain and sleet in Azerbaijani regions

Baku. 29 November. REPORT.AZ/ Tomorrow, on November 30, the weather will be changeable cloudy, mostly rainless in Baku and Absheron peninsula.

Report informs referring to the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, in the capital and the peninsula, cloudiness will increase in the evening.

North-east wind will be followed by intensifying north-west wind.

The temperature on Absheron peninsula will be 4-7 C at night, 9-12 C in the daytime, in Baku 5-7 C at night, 9-11 C in the daytime.

The atmospheric pressure will reduce from 762 mm mercury column to 758 mm mercury column. Relative humidity will be 80-90% at night, 60-70% in the afternoon.

According to medical-meteorological prognosis, mild hesitation of the meteorological factors in Absheron peninsula in next 2 days will be favorable for weather-sensitive people.

The weather will be mainly dry in Azerbaijan's regions. It will be foggy in some places at night and in the morning. However, rain and sleet predicted in some northern and western regions in the evening. West wind will blow and intensify in some places.

Temperature will be -1+4 C at night, +9+14 C in daytime, in the mountains -2+3 C at night, +6+11 C in daytime.