Ecologists predict mainly rainless weather in Baku

Baku. 19 February. REPORT.AZ/ The weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan was announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, tomorrow the weather will be changeable cloudy in Baku and Absheron peninsula. It will be mainly rainless, but some drizzle is predicted in some places of the peninsula at night. North-west wind will blow and will be changed with south-east wind in the afternoon.

Temperature on Absheron peninsula will be +2-4 C at night, 6-9 C in afternoon, in Baku 2-4 C at night, 7-9 C in afternoon.

Atmospheric pressure will be 765 mm mercury column, while relative humidity will make 70-80% at night and 60-65% in daytime.

Tomorrow the weather will be mainly rainless in Azerbaijan's regions. However, it will be rainy in some northern and eastern regions at night and in evening. Some places will be foggy. East wind will blow.

Temperature will be -1+4 C at night, +6-10 C in daytime, in mountains -3-8 C of frost at night, 0-5 C in daytime.