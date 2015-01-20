Dry weather forecasted for January 21 in Azerbaijan

Baku. 20 January. REPORT.AZ/ The weather forecast for January 21 in Azerbaijan was announced. The head hydrologist of Hydrometeorological Forecast Bureau of National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, Asif Verdiyev said to Report that the cloudy and dry weather is forecasted in Baku and Absheron peninsula. A little fog is expected in the morning. The cloudiness will increase towards the evening. North-west wind will blow and be replaced with south wind in the second part of the day. The air temperature 0+2°C at night, +7+11°C in the daytime.

The dry weather is expected in Azerbaijani regions tomorrow. The fog is likely to be at night and in the morning. East wind will blow. The weather temperature in low-lying regions will be -1+4°C at night, +7+12°C in the noon, 0+5°C in mountains, -8-10°C in high mountainous areas, +4+9°C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will increase from 770 mm to 766 mm, relative humidity will be 85-95% at night, 55-60% in the noon.

According to medical-meteorological forecast, the temperature conditions close to the norm and moderate fluctuation of meteorological factors in Absheron peninsula is favorable for weather-sensitive people.