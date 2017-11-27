Department Chief: SOCAR had no environmental violations this year

© Report/ Orkhan Azim

Baku. 27 November. REPORT.AZ/ During the past period of 2017, the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) has not been fined for any environmental violations.

Report informs, Azer Aliyev, Chief of SOCAR Ecology Department, said at the event entitled "Oil Spill Control Caspian: Onshore & Offshore - Oil Spills 2017" in Baku.

He noted that SOCAR continuously conducts environmental monitoring: "The results of past years, dynamics are analyzed and steps are taken, if necessary".