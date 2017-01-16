Climatologist: Current weather conditions in Azerbaijan will last 3-5 days

Baku. 16 January. REPORT.AZ/ "Currently, weather condition created by air masses from north-west and north-east direction is being observed in Azerbaijan. The temperature is slightly more than normal".

Researcher of the Climate and Agroclimatology Department of the Institute of Geography of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS), Geography PhD, Climatologist, Maharram Hasanov told Report.

According to the climatologist, a little frost is observed in the air, however, no sharp cold is felt.

The expert noted that cold weather is not predicted in the country in next few days: "Current weather conditions in Azerbaijan will last for 3-5 days".