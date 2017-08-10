Bureau of Hydrometeorological Forecasts: No dust fog over Baku now

© Report

Baku. 10 August. REPORT.AZ/ The Bureau of Hydrometeorological Forecasts of the Department of National Hydrometeorology of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources clarified the news on dust fog.

Report was informed in the Bureau, currently, no dust fog is observed on Baku: "The reason for the dust in Baku and the Absheron peninsula is windy weather. Yesterday's weather forecast reported that moderate north-western wind will blow in Baku and Absheron peninsula on August 10, wind speed will occasionally intensify".