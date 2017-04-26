Bureau of Forecasts: Next two days we expect no strong wind in Azerbaijan

Baku. 26 April. REPORT.AZ/ "There will not be a strong wind in the next two days in Azerbaijan."

Report was informed by Gulshad Mammadova, Acting director of the Bureau of Hydrometeorological Forecasts of the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources.

According to her, at the moment the country experiences calm weather: "In next two days, we don’t expect serious changes in weather conditions."

G. Mammadova noted that moderate southeastern wind will prevail in Azerbaijan in next two days: "For two days the country has been experiencing unstable weather conditions and wind. However, from April 26, the weather conditions will improve. Over the next two days, we can predict in the country a mild weather without precipitation."