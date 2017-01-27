Baku will be snowy on January 28

Baku. 27 January. REPORT.AZ/ Tomorrow, on January 28, the weather will be rainy in Baku and Absheron peninsula, snow is expected. Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, north-west wind will blow and intensify occasionally tomorrow.

The temperature on the peninsula will be 0-2 C at night, 1-3 C in the daytime, in Baku close to 0 degrees at night, 1-3 C in daytime.

The atmospheric pressure will be 764 mm Hg.

Relative humidity will be 80-90%.

According to the ministry, intensifying of north wind on Absheron peninsula on January 28, as well cold temperature and rainy weather conditions unsuitable for most people and may cause discomfort.

In Azerbaijan's regions, the weather will be occasionally rainy, snow is expected. In some places, snow will be intensive. It will be foggy in some places. West wind will blow and intensify in some areas. Temperature will be -3+2 C at night, +2+6 C in daytime, in mountainous areas -5-10 C at night, 0-5 C in daytime. The roads will be icy.