Baku will be rainy tomorrow

Baku. 18 November. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast in Azerbaijan for November 19 announced. Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. According to the information, on November 19 in Baku and Absheron peninsula, the weather will be cloudy and rainy in some places in the morning, occasionally gloomy and rain is expected in the second half of the day. South-west wind in the afternoon.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be 7-9 at night, 12-15 C in daytime, in Baku 7-9 at night, 12-14 C in the daytime.

Relative humidity will be 75-85 percent of the norm.

Tomorrow, the weather will be mainly dry in Azerbaijani regions, weather will be foggy in some places, at night and in the morning rain is expected in eastern regions. East wind will blow.

The temperature will be 4-9 C at night, 12-16 C in the daytime, in the mountains from 1 to 4 degrees C at night, 6-11 C in the daytime.