Azerbaijan to work with COP31 presidency, Mukhtar Babayev says

Mukhtar Babayev, Azerbaijan's presidential representative on climate issues, met with Murat Kurum, Türkiye's minister of environment, urbanization and climate change and president of COP31, in Antalya, Report informs.

Babayev shared the information about the meeting on X.

The meeting, held on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, emphasized that Azerbaijan would work together with the COP31 presidency to support COP efforts while ensuring sustainability.