Baku. 2 May. REPORT.AZ/ The Republican Seismic Survey Center of Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS) has issued a statement on Lokbatan mud volcano erupted this morning.

Report informs referring to the center's press service, volcano located in Lokbatan has erupted at 07:55:51 local time.

It was noted that a depth of volcano was at 4 km and it lasted for 4 minutes: “Tremors were recorded before and after volcano”.