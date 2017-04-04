Air temperature will reach 21 C in Azerbaijan

Baku. 4 April. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan was announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. According to report, on April 5, the weather will be mainly rainless in Baku and Absheron peninsula. It will be foggy in some places. Mild south wind will blow.

The temperature will be 4-7 C on Absheron peninsula at night, 12-17 C in daytime, in Baku 5-7 C at night, 13-15 C in daytime.

Normal atmospheric pressure of 772 mm mercury column will reduce to 768 mm of mercury column. Relative humidity will be 70-80% at night, 45-55%, in afternoon.

The weather will be mainly dry in Azerbaijan's regions. It will be foggy in some places at night and in the morning. West wind will blow and intensify in some places. The temperature will be 3-8 C at night, 16-21 C in afternoon, in mountains -2+3 C at night, 9-14 C in daytime.