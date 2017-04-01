Actual weather on March 31 in Azerbaijan unveiled

Baku. 1 April. REPORT.AZ/ An actual weather observed on March 31 in Azerbaijan was announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, as previously announced by the ecologists, on March 31 the weather was unstable in the country, strong north-west wind blew during the day.

The ministry said, on the Absheron peninsula and Absheron offshore region the north-western, north wind blew at 20-25 m/s, even up to 30-35 m/s in some places.

In some Azerbaijani regions maximum speed of north-west wind was at 20-34 m/s.