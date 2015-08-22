 Top
    7 waterfalls found in Azerbaijan - PHOTOS

    Wonders of nature discovered by researchers Jalaluddin Gasimov

    Baku. 22 August. REPORT.AZ/ Seven waterfalls were found in Azerbaijan. Report informs, waterfalls were found at the top of high mountains near the Chobansyhnag village of Tovuz region.

    The highest of them is 35 m long, and the lowest - 10 m.The waterfalls are surrounded by steep cliffs.

    Even the locals did not know about the existence of these waterfalls.

    These wonders of nature discovered by researchers Jalaluddin Gasimov. They can contribute to the development of rural tourism, attracting the attention of both local and foreign tourists.

