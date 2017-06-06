Zakir Garalov: Some forces want to tarnish Azerbaijani army

© Report.az

Baku. 6 June.REPORT.AZ/ "Some forces and several media, intending to tarnish the Azerbaijani army spread a variety of information and publish articles, not corresponding to reality and damaging the state security".

Report informs Prosecutor General Zakir Garalov said.

He noted that 6 medias have already been issued official warning by the General Prosecutor's Office: "I urge media to avoid highlight such information. Azerbaijan is in state of war. No one has the right to tarnish the Azerbaijani army, its military power and heroic soldiers. Any circumstances can exist, however, state authorities have prevented it. No threat exists to our state and military power today".