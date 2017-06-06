 Top
    Close photo mode

    Zakir Garalov: Some forces want to tarnish Azerbaijani army

    Prosecutor General: No threat exists to our state and military power today© Report.az

    Baku. 6 June.REPORT.AZ/ "Some forces and several media, intending to tarnish the Azerbaijani army spread a variety of information and publish articles, not corresponding to reality and damaging the state security".

    Report informs Prosecutor General Zakir Garalov said.

    He noted that 6 medias have already been issued official warning by the General Prosecutor's Office: "I urge media to avoid highlight such information. Azerbaijan is in state of war. No one has the right to tarnish the Azerbaijani army, its military power and heroic soldiers. Any circumstances can exist, however, state authorities have prevented it. No threat exists to our state and military power today". 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi