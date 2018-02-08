YAP Deputy Chairman: Serious progress achieved in development of democracy

Baku. 8 February. REPORT.AZ/ "Political and economic reforms conducted in Azerbaijan since 2003 under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev are being successfully implemented. Azerbaijan implements large-scale projects, plays an important role in energy security of Europe”.

Report informs, Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister, the ruling YAP Deputy Chairman and Executive Secretary Ali Ahmadov said at today's 6th Congress of the New Azerbaijan Party (YAP).

He noted that the reduction in unemployment and poverty, implementation of social programs, infrastructure projects gives impetus to rapid development of the country.

Ahmadov noted that serious progress have been achieved in the development of democracy, foreign policy, organization of the army, scientific, cultural and other spheres: "Azerbaijan has developed rapidly under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, traditions of statehood, democratic institutions have been strengthened, the country's international prestige has grown and defense capability seriously strengthened”.