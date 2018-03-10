YAP comments on rally held by National Council together with Musavat Party

© Report

Baku. 10 March. REPORT.AZ/ Deputy Executive Secretary of the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), MP Siyavush Novruzov expressed his attitude towards the rally organized by the National Council and the Musavat Party today.

In his interview to Report S. Novruzov said this rally once again demonstrated that democratic, legal reforms have been carried out in Azerbaijan and freedom of assembly is fully guaranteed: "Security of the rally participants was protected by the police. All work is done in this direction. The same people took part in the rally and made similar speech as at the previous rally. There was no change in the number of rally participants. Again, mass rally was not observed because people are not interested in such rallies”.

YAP official said such rallies were unsuccessful.

Notably, Baku City Executive Power gave permission to hold the rally at the stadium of Yasamal district Sport-Health Complex (former "Mahsul" stadium).