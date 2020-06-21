Work, service areas closed from today in several cities

As of today, a number of work and services are banned due to the tightened special quarantine regime in some cities and regions of Azerbaijan.

Report informs, Prime Minister Ali Asadov has signed the relevant decision on June 19.

According to the decision, in connection with preventing the spread of coronavirus infection (COVID-19) and minimizing the possible consequences of a pandemic following restrictions will be in force from 00:00 on June 21, 2020, to 06:00 on July 5, 2020, in Baku, Sumgait, Ganja, Lankaran, Yevlakh, Masalli, Jalilabad, and Absheron district.

1.1.1. Activities of large shopping centers, except for grocery stores and pharmacies;

1.1.2. On-site services for customers in catering facilities;

1.1.3. Museums and exhibition halls;

1.1.4. Hairdressers, beauty salons and cosmetic services (including services in these areas in the client’s house or elsewhere);

1.1.5. Activities of educational institutions (except online exams, competitions, and interviews);

1.1.6. sports competitions, and outdoor games.