Will a strict quarantine regime be applied this weekend?

The Task Force, under the Cabinet of Ministers, has clarified reports about the re-introduction of the strict quarantine regime in major regions and cities of Azerbaijan this weekend.

A spokesman for the Cabinet of Ministers Ibrahim Mammadov told Report that information on the re-introduction of the strict quarantine regime in Baku, Sumgayit, Ganja, Lankaran and Absheron regions on June 13, 14 and 15 is not real.

"The prime minister's appeal of June 4 doesn't contain such a statement. At present, there is no decision on such measures. We will inform the public of the relevant developments."

Notably, on June 4, the Cabinet of Ministers decided to impose a weekend curfew in Baku, Sumgayit, Ganja, Lankaran cities and Absheron region, to slow down the spread of coronavirus.

Activities in all areas of service and the movement of transport (except for special-purpose cars, emergency vehicles, ambulances, and service automobiles of organizations authorized to operate) in four cities and the Absheron region, were halted from 00:00 on June 6 to 06:00 am on June 8.

Citizens were prohibited from leaving their places of residence on the date as mentioned above, except the cases of imminent danger to their life and health and an urgent need for medical care, and participation in the funeral of close relatives.