Siyavush Novruzov: We invite opposition to plant trees

"People support this campaign on their own initiative. The number of people taking part in this campign is higher than that involved in illegal actions of the opposition," Deputy Executive Secretary of NAP Siyavush Novruzov said.

According to him, today NAP joins the initiative and participates in the tree-planting campaign: "At least 300 members of the NAP participate in this campaign in more than 70 districts. Planting and maintaining trees is the focus of attention. Young people will carry out monitoring throughout the year. It will be held to replace the drying trees, serving them and increasing the greenery. This initiative is one of the best projects for the country's ecology. We also join this campaign with great pleasure. We also invite the opposition to work effectively for people, plant trees, and take active part in the implementation of social projects. Let them serve the people, not by protesting people, but by their actions."