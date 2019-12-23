Voting in municipal election ends in Azerbaijan

© Report/ Elchin Murad https://report.az/storage/news/39d21b4b0103086813f1f10c8a43ceeb/9123a46f-de97-4a37-81b6-ec0b8ab0c075_292.jpg

Voting in municipal elections has ended at all polling stations in Azerbaijan.

Report informs that the process of counting votes is underway

The voting process takes place at 5,049 polling stations, with people electing 15,156 members to 1,606 municipalities in 118 constituencies. The election involved 13 political parties and 41,462 candidates, and the list of voters included 4,972,356 eligible voters.

Surveillance cameras have been mounted at 1,000 polling stations to monitor the election process. People from any part of the world could watch the voting process at these polling stations. All the same, for the first time, the special devices to read new generation ID cards were supplied to all polling stations.

The voting process started at 08.00 today.