Vasif Talibov signed a decree on holding elections to Supreme Majlis of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic

Baku. 1 September. REPORT.AZ/ Chairman of the Supreme Majlis of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic (AR), Vasif Talibov has signed a decree on holding elections to the Supreme Majlis of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

Report informs, according to the order, elections to the Supreme Majlis of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic are scheduled for November 1, 2015.

Due to the order of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to hold the parliament elections to Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament) are scheduled for November 1, 2015.