Vacation of Azerbaijani deputies ends

Baku. 30 August. REPORT.AZ/ Vacation of deputies of the Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament) ends today.

Report informs, lawmakers were on vacation for 45 days.

In accordance with the law “On the Status of a Deputy of the Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan", while deputies were on vacation, they were paid the allowance in the amount of two salaries for their treatment and rest.

Chairman of the Milli Majlis receives allowance in the amount of 4, 500 AZN, the Chairman of the Committee – 3, 600 AZN, Deputy Chairman of the Milli Majlis – 3, 825 AZN, the first Deputy Chairman – 4, 050 and ordinary deputies – 3, 150 AZN.

In accordance with the legislation, sessions of the Milli Majlis Committees will kick off on September 15.

Notably, members of legislative body went on vacation on July 15.