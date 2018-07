Baku. 26 September. REPORT.AZ/ Voter turnout observed in Gakh region in popular vote (referendum) to make amendments to the Constitution of Azerbaijan.

North-west bureau of Report informs 14 350 voters out of 42 080 participated in voting in Constituency No 112 (DEC) of Gakh region.

The two voters over 100 years old came to the polling station in the morning and exercised their vote right.

590 local observers are monitoring the voting process.