Two political parties to combine in Azerbaijan

Baku. 21 December. REPORT.AZ/ Classical Popular Front Party (CPFP) and Azerbaijan Popular Party (APP) may combine.

Report was told by Panah Huseyn, APP Chairman, negotiations are held for this purpose: 'The matter is not only combining, cooperation issues are also discussed. Both parties made draft contract. These issues will be discussed in near future.'

'Combining is a strategic objective', P.Huseyn said: Combining is another stage of cooperation. It is too early to speak about single name or other issues related with combining.'