Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan phoned President Ilham Aliyev

Baku. 5 July. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on July 4.

Report informs, Turkish President congratulated the head of state on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr and wished the people of Azerbaijan well-being.

The head of state expressed his gratitude to the President of Turkey for attention and congratulations, and extended his congratulations to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his wishes for peace and prosperity to the people of Turkey.

The heads of states expressed their confidence that the friendly and fraternal ties between Azerbaijan and Turkey would continue successfully developing in all fields.