Baku. 2 February. REPORT.AZ/ Today is the Youth Day in Azerbaijan. Report informs according to the decree signed by National Leader Heydar Aliyev in 1997, February 2 has been declared Youth Day in Azerbaijan.

State Statistical Committee told Report that as of January 1, 2016 2.6 million people or 27.1 % of the population are youth. 51.2 % of young people live in urban areas, 48.8 % in rural areas. 48.8 % of young people are women.

Compared with 2005, the number of children given birth by young mothers increased by 18.7 percent and 81.8 % of the babies born in young families.

Last year, 78.7 % of those who married in the country, were young people.