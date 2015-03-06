The plenary meeting of Azerbaijani parliament kicks off

Baku. 6 March. REPORT.AZ/ The plenary session of Azerbaijani Parliament (Milli Majlis) .

Report informs, at a meeting with the chairmanship of the Speaker Oktay Asadov, includes the discussion of 17 issues.

First annual report for 2014 will be heard by the Ombudsman of Azerbaijan. Then to be provided approval of two agreements between the governments of Azerbaijan and the Kingdom of Norway, changes in the Water, Land, the Penal Code and the Code of Administrative Offences, the decision on the election of the Working Group on Inter-Parliamentary Relations MM, as well as the laws "On Hunting", "On the animal world" "On freedom of religion", "On medicines" and "On political parties".

Also planned the first reading of the draft law "On the Citizens'.