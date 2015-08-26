Newly designed official website of Azerbaijan's First Lady launched

Baku. 26 August. REPORT.AZ/ Newly designed official website of Azerbaijan's First Lady has been launched, Report was informed by the press service of Heydar Aliyev Foundation. The www.mehriban-aliyeva.az website contains data about life and social and political activities of The First Lady.

The information about her activities as UNESCO and ISESCO Goodwill Ambassador, Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation President, Head of Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Azerbaijani Culture Foundation, a deputy, a lot of photos and videos are presented to viewers in "News," "Biography", "Activities", "Visits", "Meetings", "Interviews", "Speeches" and other sections of the site.

The website which operates in 3 languages: Azerbaijani, Russian and English, has a lot of information about awards of the First Lady and the press articles.

Along with her social and political activities, followers can see her family photo album and photos of exciting moments during the meetings and events Mrs. Mehriban Aliyeva has attended.

There is a page for children too. This page provides information about the children care activities of The First lady, and a lot of sections such as "My Azerbaijan", "Games", "It's interesting", in which there are many educational games and interesting facts. The information about our history, traditions and historical events is presented in "My Azerbaijan" section. At the same time, children will be able to watch cartoons on the website.

The version for mobile phones and tablets has been launched either.