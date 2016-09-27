Sumgayit hosts opening ceremony of Seaside Boulevard

Baku. 27 September. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the opening of Sumgayit Seaside Boulevard and a city beach.

Report informs, the head of state cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of Seaside Boulevard and the city beach.

The President was informed that the boulevard, which stretches 4km along the Caspian Sea coast, occupies a total area of 106 hectares. The construction of the boulevard started last October.

A Flag Square was built in the boulevard, with the flagpole here standing 42 metres in height. Work carried out in the complex included the planting of 100,000 trees, more than 500,000 different rose bushes, creation of a lawn, which occupies an area of 60,000 square metres, installation of a modern lightening system, security cameras and monitors, construction of a water supply and sewage system and pedestrian zones. The complex also has a bicycle track, three cafes and tea houses, a cinema theatre, a tennis court, football pitches, an open-air stage, shops and children`s entertainment zones.

The President was told that the beach occupies an area of 12 hectares. More than 500 new jobs will be created here.