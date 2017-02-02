 Top
    Close photo mode

    Staff of Ministry of Youth and Sports visited Alleys of Honor and Martyrs

    Azad Rahimov: We celebrate 20th anniversary of establishment of Youth Day in Azerbaijan

    Baku. 2 February. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Youth and Sport Minister Azad Rahimov, the ministry officials, representatives of youth organizations have visited the Alley of Honor on the occasion of February 2, Youth Day.

    Report informs, the staff and representatives of youth organizations paid tribute to the memory of national leader Heydar Aliyev and laid a wreath on his grave.

    A prominent ophthalmologist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva was also commemorated, flowers laid on the grave.

    Then, visiting Alley of Martyrs, the ministry's staff and representatives of youth organizations paid tribute to the memory of heroes, sacrificed their lives for freedom and sovereignty of the country, laid a wreath at "Eternal Flame" monument. 

    Download picture Show picture in full size Download as archive
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi