    State Security Service opened offices on Baku districts, chiefs appointed

    Yusif Mirzayev appointed to post of Chief of Nizami District State Security Service

    Baku. 5 February. REPORT.AZ/ State Security Service (SSS) offices have been established in all Baku districts.

    Report informs, SSS offices have been formed in each 12 districts, relevant appointments have been carried out.

    Some of appointed persons have been declared. Thus, Yusif Mirzayev appointed to post of Chief of Nizami District State Security Service and Shahin Hasanov as Deputy Chief.

    Vahid Taghiyev has been appointed to the post of Chief of Khatai District State Security Service. 

