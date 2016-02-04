Azerbaijani soldier martyred, 3 members of Armenian subversive group annihilated

Baku. 4 February. REPORT.AZ/ Enemy has committed next diversion on state border.

Report was told in the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry, as a result of the enemy diversion on Azerbaijan-Armenia state border at 17.50 on February 3, our military servant, soldier Mirzayev Imran Khudaverdi has been killed.

Ministry of Defense deliver condolences to his relatives and wish them patience.

The ministry says that as a result of operational measures carried out by the units of Azerbaijani Armed Forces in that direction, 3 members of the sabotage-diversion group have been annihilated.