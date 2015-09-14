Siyavush Novruzov: Europeans should learn from Azerbaijan holding of transparent elections

Baku. 14 September. REPORT.AZ/ "To those who can't make up mind to development in Azerbaijan, we suggest to give up their position."

Report informs, deputy executive secretary of the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), MP Siyavush Novruzov said today at plenary session of Milli Mejlis (Azerbaijani Parliament)

According to him, in the 10th paragraph of resolution on Azerbaijan adopted by the European Parliament declares that, Leyla Yunus arrested because of ties between the Armenian and Azerbaijani youth: "Could there be more unjust approach? We were subjected to aggression and genocide. "National Traitors Council" works together with representatives of pro-Armenian forces in the European Parliament. All political parties and NGOs in Azerbaijan claim to participate in the elections, except for the "National Traitors Council", because they receive grants from these forces.They want to see themselves as an element in tomorrow's statements concerning Azerbaijan forces who receive grants. Let Europeans learn from Azerbaijan's spiritual values, tolerance and holding transparent elections. Let them know that the government and the people of Azerbaijan are united."