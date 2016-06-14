Siyavush Novruzov: 'It’s necessary to increase the funds allocated for salaries'

Baku. 14 June. REPORT.AZ/ "If we talk about transparency, I can not understand the concept of extra-budgetary funds. If we want to improve the social position of the worker, it must included in the state budget."

Report informs, Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee for Public Associations and Religious Structures, NAP (New Azerbaijan Party) Deputy Executive Secretary Siyavush Novruzov said at the discussions of the proposed amendments to the Tax Code at today's plenary session of the Milli Majlis.

Chairman of the Committee noted the need to increase the budget of various government agencies, as well as funds provided for salaries.

"Sometimes, during the works of improvement in regions, they say that the process has been carried out through extrabudgetary funds. There is a Reserve Fund of the President, and traditionally, the regions are allocated the finances. These funds are considered in the budget. Everything has a calculation. In general, similar approach should be eliminated. All receivings should be transferred to the state budget. Why should not raise soldiers’ salaries serving in front-line zone? They are combat watch in the snow and rain. Their social status is not improved due to not applying the financial sanctions", said S.Novruzov.

Chairman of the committee said that while carrying out such issues, first it’s necessary to coordinate it with relevant agencies: "I'm not against the use of sanctions. I just want all the funds received to tbe transferred to the state budget. Only after that we can talk about transparency. Otherwise, we create a power for bribery."