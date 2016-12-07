SCDRIDP Chairman comments on proposals regarding cancellation of IDPs' status

Baku. 7 December. REPORT.AZ/ "Problems of refugees and internally displaced persons (IDPs) are in the center of attention of President Ilham Aliyev."

Report informs, Chairman of the State Committee on Deals of Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons, Ali Hasanov said during discussion of the state budget for 2017 at the parliament's plenary session.

He said that rights of refugees and IDPs were not violated even once in the country over the last 25 years. Chairman of the State Committee noted that 6.1 billion AZN allocated for solution of problems of the IDPs in the last 23 years, 95 modern settlements were built: "There are 155 half builts and boarding houses in Baku for internally displaced persons, opinion was given that 51 of them are in emergency situation."

A.Hasanov noted that proposal by MPs to cancel the refugee status caused discontent: "If anyone is unaware, then it shouldn't speak or speak after studying the case. The issue on status of the refugees and IDPs is actual in recent days. Refugees and internally displaced people are the most sensitive section of the people. Assistance to them cannot reduce longing for our land."

According to him, a new decision will be adopted on the IDPs: "However, the decision-making is not related to the financial difficulties in the country. The aim is to adapt them to the independent lifestyle. We should carry out this. They will return to their homes after liberation of the occupied territories. They must pass the process of adaptation in advance."