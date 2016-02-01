​Samad Seyidov: News on my dismissal from post of head of Azerbaijan's delegation to PACE is a deception

Baku. 1 February. REPORT.AZ/ " News on my dismissal from post of head of Azerbaijan's delegation to PACE is a deception."

Report informs, this was stated by the head of Azerbaijani delegation to PACE, MP Samad Seyidov, chairman of the committee on international relations and inter-parliamentary relations.

He noted that this information has no basis, "I could not attend the PACE winter session due to some health problems I had. Therefore, deputy chairman of the Board Vusal Huseynov replaced me."

Seyidov stated that, he was very surprised by those media speculations: "They've made me very famous since I received so many calls from Europe, Russia, and other countries. My definite answer lies in the fact that this information is completely wrong. The Board members were approved and sent to the Assembly by the parliament. The head of the delegation is carrying out the task. However, I could not attend the January session of the PACE due to my health problems. But all the information spread which was saying about some letters, and using some Armenian letters and all other data is not true."