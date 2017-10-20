Samad Seyidov: Instead of solving own problems, Council of Europe targets some countries

Baku. 20 October. REPORT.AZ/ "The Azerbaijani delegation represented our country worthily at the session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe. But this session was not easy".

Report informs, Samad Seyidov, Head of the Azerbaijani Delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on International Relations and Interparliamentary Ties, said at the plenary session of the Milli Majlis today.

He said that several days of the session were dedicated to Azerbaijan: "Why was the issue of Azerbaijan raised? Everything is clear. The processes taking place within the Council of Europe give the base to say that instead of solving its problems, the organization targets some countries. Unfortunately, even those who did not attend the meetings during discussion of the resolution adopted against Azerbaijan, were present at the meeting. The Council of Europe is an important body, an important platform for Azerbaijan. They want to deprive Azerbaijan of this venue".

S.Seyidov noted that the secretary general of the Council of Europe tries to put pressure on Azerbaijan by turning the rule of law into an instrument: "The healthy forces have also become the hostages of these people. A number of persons were under influence of them during the voting process, and a resolution against Azerbaijan was adopted. Ukrainian MPs voted against us. This means they have also voted against Ukraine. Except the ruling party MPs, representatives of other parties voted against Azerbaijan. I'd like to say that the Ukrainian-Azerbaijani relations are normal".

The head of the delegation also commented on the voting of a group of Turkish MPs for the resolution against Azerbaijan: "We have to analyze relations. If we see that other institutions apart from MPs are biased against us, then we have to demonstrate our stand. No state can withstand such biased attitude. Pressures are too great, and these pressures are against the successful policy pursued by Azerbaijan".