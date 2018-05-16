Samad Seyidov: “How is it possible that, positive reports prepared about Armenia in PACE?”

© Report/ Firi Salim

Baku. 16 May. REPORT.AZ/ "The reason for what happened in Armenia is corruption in society, the lack of rule of law and the existence of political prisoners. How is it possible that, positive reports prepared about Armenia in PACE?”.

Report informs, Head of the Azerbaijani delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) Samad Seyidov said at a press conference.

He noted that Azerbaijan is criticized by those who try to hinder the development of Azerbaijan:

“They want to expose Azerbaijan to the constant condemnation. We will fight against it”.