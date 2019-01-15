Sahlab Baghirov returns to his previous post

Baku. 15 January. REPORT.AZ/ New appointments have been made within the structures of internal affairs.

Report informs citing the press service of the Interior Ministry that in accordance with the order signed by the Interior Minister, Colonel-General Ramil Usubov, Deputy Chief of Baku City Main Police Department, Major General Sahlab Baghirov was released from his post and appointed Commander of Rapid Response Police Regiment of the Interior Ministry.

By another order of the minister, Commander of Rapid Response Police Regiment, Major General Zaur Abdullayev has been appointed Deputy Chief of Baku City Main Police Department.

The first report on the appointment was disseminated by "unikal.org".

Notably, Baghirov was the commander of Rapid Response Police Regiment before appointment as the Deputy Chief of Baku City Main Police Department.