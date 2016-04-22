Results of elections to Council of State Support to NGOs Directory announced

Baku. 22 April. REPORT.AZ/ The first meeting with a new structure of the Council of State Support to Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan country was held.

Report was told in the Council, the meeting discussed the organizational issues.

Member of Azerbaijani Parliament Azay Guliyev re-elected as a chairman of the Council.

Vusal Guliyev was elected a Vice-Chairman, and Nargiz Eyvazova a Secretary.

On behalf of the Council members, A.Guliyev expressed his gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev for his high trust.

In accordance with the order signed by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on April 20, Vusal Guliyev, Ilgar Mammadov, Zakir Hajiyev Sahib Mammadov, Nargiz Eyvazova, Emin Hasanli, Rufiz Gonagov, Azay Guliyev, Shahin Ismayilov, Anar Khalilov and Alimammad Nuriyev were appointed the council members.