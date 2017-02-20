Baku hosts meeting on IV Round Evaluation of Fight against Corruption in Azerbaijan

Baku. 20 February.REPORT.AZ/ The Anti-Corruption Department under the Prosecutor-General is hosting a reporting meeting on the Fourth Round Evaluation of Fight against Corruption in Azerbaijan, by the Anti-Corruption Network for Eastern Europe and Central Asia of the Anti-Corruption Division of the Directorate for Financial and Enterprise Affairs of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

Report informs, the event is attended by officials of Azerbaijani state agencies - the General Prosecutor's Office, Ministry of Education, State Exam Centre, Ministry of Health, Ministry of Taxes, Ministry of Internal Affairs, Ministry of Justice, Central Bank, as well as representatives of civil society.