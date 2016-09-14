Referendum campaign groups refuse free airtime - EXCLUSIVE

Baku. 14 September. REPORT.AZ/ The campaign groups, registered in regard with the referendum on September 26, 2016 to make amendments to the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan, have refused free airtime.

The groups told Report, they have adopted a decision not to appeal to the CEC for distribution of free airtime.

The pre-election campaign has started on September 3. However, registered 'Yeni Azərbaycan' (New Azerbaijan), 'Vətəndaş Cəmiyyəti' (Civil Society) and 'Bələdiyyə' (Municipality) groups didn't appeal to the Central Election Commission in this regard.

Report informs citing the press service of the New Azerbaijan Party (NAP), which is a founder of 'Yeni Azərbaycan' (New Azerbaijan) campaign group (CG), that the CG's authorized representatives, officials hold meetings with the voters in all regions, settlements in the places allocated by the CEC, also, conduct the campaign appropriately. In addition, 'Yeni Azərbaycan' group has posted the campaign materials on the boards allocated by the CEC.

'Vətəndaş Cəmiyyəti' and 'Bələdiyyə' campaign groups issued a similar response to a survey of Report News Agency.

Notably, campaign groups with over 40 000 or more members have the right to get free airtime for pre-election campaign.

The pre-election campaign will end on September 25.