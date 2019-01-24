REAL not to join opposition rally on January 26 - STATEMENT

Baku. 24 January. REPORT.AZ/ REAL - The Republican Alternative Party will not join the next opposition rally, the party said in a statement.

Report informs citing the party statement that the chairman of the REAL party Ilgar Mammadov had already made public the party's attitude at the rally on January 19.

It was noted that at the present stage there is no need to repeat the position of the party in the next rally:

"Nevertheless, we will use a variety of tools to strengthen social activity."

Notably, the National Council and some political parties have appealed to the Baku City Executive Power to hold a rally on January 26. The Executive Power has not yet responded to the appeal.