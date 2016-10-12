Presidential order awards employees of “Azerbaijan Railways" CJSC - LIST - UPDATED

***15:58

Baku. 12 October. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on conferring the honorary title "Honored engineer" to employees of "Azerbaijan Railways" Closed Joint-Stock Company (CJSC).

Report informs, according to the order, the following employees were awarded honorary titles for merits in development of railway transport in Azerbaijan:

Abishov Rahman Gachakhan

Isgandarov Jumshud Khalaf

Nagiyev Nariman Nuraddin.

***

According to another order signed by the President, following persons were awarded for productive activity in the development of railway transport in Azerbaijan:

With 'Glory' order

Yusubov Tofig Tumar

With 'Progress' medal

Bayramov Arif Jamal

Bashirov Nusrat Ashir

Jafarov Shamil Rajab

Aliyev Bakhtiyar Shohub

Aliyev Adalat Eldar

Asgarova Dilshad Mikayil

Hajiyev Javanshir Abdulhamid

Imanov Lachin Firuddin

Iskandarov Vasib Zahid

Kazimov Maharram Hasan

Guliyev Gabil Adalat

Melidov Rashid Feyzulla

Mammadov Tahir Amirkhan

Pashayev Abdulkhalig Heybatulla

Zarbaliyev Afras Yusif

Ziyadov Mushfig Samar.