Presidential order awards employees of “Azerbaijan Railways" CJSC - LIST - UPDATED

Baku. 12 October. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on conferring the honorary title "Honored engineer" to employees of "Azerbaijan Railways" Closed Joint-Stock Company (CJSC).
Report informs, according to the order, the following employees were awarded honorary titles for merits in development of railway transport in Azerbaijan:
Abishov Rahman Gachakhan
Isgandarov Jumshud Khalaf
Nagiyev Nariman Nuraddin.
According to another order signed by the President, following persons were awarded for productive activity in the development of railway transport in Azerbaijan:
With 'Glory' order
Yusubov Tofig Tumar
With 'Progress' medal
Bayramov Arif Jamal
Bashirov Nusrat Ashir
Jafarov Shamil Rajab
Aliyev Bakhtiyar Shohub
Aliyev Adalat Eldar
Asgarova Dilshad Mikayil
Hajiyev Javanshir Abdulhamid
Imanov Lachin Firuddin
Iskandarov Vasib Zahid
Kazimov Maharram Hasan
Guliyev Gabil Adalat
Melidov Rashid Feyzulla
Mammadov Tahir Amirkhan
Pashayev Abdulkhalig Heybatulla
Zarbaliyev Afras Yusif
Ziyadov Mushfig Samar.
