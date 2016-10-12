 Top
    Presidential order awards employees of “Azerbaijan Railways" CJSC - LIST - UPDATED

    Three employees were awarded the title Honored Engineer

    ***15:58

    Baku. 12 October. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on conferring the honorary title "Honored engineer" to employees of "Azerbaijan Railways" Closed Joint-Stock Company (CJSC).

    Report informs, according to the order, the following employees were awarded honorary titles for merits in development of railway transport in Azerbaijan:

    Abishov Rahman Gachakhan

    Isgandarov Jumshud Khalaf

    Nagiyev Nariman Nuraddin.

    According to another order signed by the President, following persons were awarded for productive activity in the development of railway transport in Azerbaijan:

    With 'Glory' order

    Yusubov Tofig Tumar

    With 'Progress' medal

    Bayramov Arif Jamal

    Bashirov Nusrat Ashir

    Jafarov Shamil Rajab

    Aliyev Bakhtiyar Shohub

    Aliyev Adalat Eldar

    Asgarova Dilshad Mikayil

    Hajiyev Javanshir Abdulhamid

    Imanov Lachin Firuddin

    Iskandarov Vasib Zahid

    Kazimov Maharram Hasan

    Guliyev Gabil Adalat

    Melidov Rashid Feyzulla

    Mammadov Tahir Amirkhan

    Pashayev Abdulkhalig Heybatulla

    Zarbaliyev Afras Yusif

    Ziyadov Mushfig Samar.

