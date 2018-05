Baku. 15 December. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order to award Aliagha Huseynov the Order of “Shohrat” (Glory).

Report informs, Aliagha Izzat Huseynov was awarded for his merits in the social-political life of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Notably, A.Huseynov is former member of Azerbaijani Parliament general in reserve.