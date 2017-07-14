 Top
    Presidential order approves state program for development of agricultural cooperation for 2017-2022

    Presidential Administration will exercise overall control over its implementation

    Baku. 14 July. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed an order to approve the "State Program for the Development of Agricultural Cooperation in the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2017-2022."

    Report informs, the State Program for the Development of Agricultural Co-operation in the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2017-2022 was approved by the document.

    Administration of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan will carry out general control over the implementation of the state program.

    The Cabinet of Ministers is instructed to address other issues arising from the order.

