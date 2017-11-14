Presidential order approves new compositon of State Language Commission - LIST

Baku. 14 November. REPORT.AZ/ New composition of the State Language Commission of the Republic of Azerbaijan doesn't include part of previous members.

Report informs, composition of the Commission ratified under the order of President Ilham Aliyev doesn't include former minister of education Misir Mardanov, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Russia, former culture minister Polad Bulbuloghlu, People's Poet Fikret Goja, writer Akram Aylisli, former director general of "Azərbaycan Ensiklopediyası" (Azerbaijan Encyclopaedia) Publishing-Printing Union Ismayil Valiyev, former head of Humanitarian Department of the Presidential Administration Fatma Abdullazade, former MP Nizami Khudiyev, former head of Department of the Azerbaijani Presidential Administration for Work with Territorial Administrations Yusif Humbatov and others.

New members have been appointed instead.

Notably, some members of the previous staff of the State Language Commission have died.